Look What Just Happened On Our Earth in October 2024 🔥🔥🔥

1 And God spake all these words, saying,





2 I am the LORD thy God, which have brought thee out of

the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage.





3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.





4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or

any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or

that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water

under the earth:





5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve

them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God,

visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children

unto the third and fourth generation of them that

hate me;





6 And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.





Credits to: World of Signs