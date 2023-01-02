Taiwan Armors Itself With a Powerful U.S. Anti-Tank Weapon System

https://gnews.org/articles/648526
Summary：12/31/2022 The US State Department approved the sale of an anti-tank weapon system to Taiwan amid the growing military threat from China. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said “US military sales are the cornerstone of maintaining regional stability and peace.”
