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TRUTHZILLA PODCAST | THE CRIMES OF ANTHONY FAUCI | OPRHAN EXPERIMENTATION | PART ONE
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82 views • December 02, 2021
Robert F. Kennedy Jr's new book "The Real Anthony Fauci" is a devastating analysis of the Crimes of Anthony Fauci. We here at Truthzilla wanted to take a closer look at some of these crimes with the hope of bringing more public awareness to the particulars of these cases.
In this first installment, we take a look at the callous AIDS experiments that were conducted on mostly minority, HIV-positive orphans between 1985 and 2005, many of whom died during these experiments.
For the citation links, please visit https://Truthzilla.org
How to follow the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
This video is for educational purposes and under Fair Use: Copyright Disclaimer - Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976: Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. All rights go directly to its rightful owner. No copyright infringement intended.
In this first installment, we take a look at the callous AIDS experiments that were conducted on mostly minority, HIV-positive orphans between 1985 and 2005, many of whom died during these experiments.
For the citation links, please visit https://Truthzilla.org
How to follow the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
This video is for educational purposes and under Fair Use: Copyright Disclaimer - Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976: Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. All rights go directly to its rightful owner. No copyright infringement intended.
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