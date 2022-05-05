Miles Guo: Strictly speaking, the Whistleblowers’ Movement started in 1989, and the people who were executed in Qingfeng Detention Center were the earliest fellow fighters

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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: I will show you the big picture of my personal history. The rise of the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China is by no means random, and I believe there is a mysterious force guiding us. Strictly speaking, the Whistleblowers’ Movement started in 1989, and the people who were executed in Qingfeng Detention Center were the earliest fellow fighters