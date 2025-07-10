BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Globalist Vote-Rigging EXPOSED | Juan O Savin Unloads
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-trumps-global-strategy-spiritual-warfare-and-economic-shifts/


Juan O Savin drops bombshell revelations in this clip with John Michael Chambers, claiming that Trump’s ultimate mission isn’t just about America—but restoring honest elections worldwide. He exposes a global vote-rigging cabal involving China, Venezuela, Iran, and puppet masters in the City of London, all working to install handpicked leaders in 71 countries. According to Savin, this isn’t just political warfare—it’s a spiritual battle against a Luciferian elite hellbent on population control and global domination. This is the fight of our lifetime.


spiritual warfarepopulation controlluciferian agendadeep state exposedjohn michael chambersglobal dominationjuan o savinworldwide awakeningpuppet governmentsglobal election fraudtrump missionvote rigging cabalcity of london eliteschina venezuela iran71 nations rigged
