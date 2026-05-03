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I Decoded This Modern 'Who Runs the World' Conspiracy Chart...Here's What It Shows
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00:00 Intro
00:50 Vatican, “Swiss Pharaohs” and the Jesuits
01:55 The Financial Heart - Rothschilds, Pindar & The Pyramid Structure
03:53 Committee of 300 & Fabian Socialists
07:32 Left Side - The Occult, Intel Agencies & Mind Control Programs
10:25 Right Side – Military Industrial Complex
13:45 Secret Societies & Elite Rituals
18:06 Bottom Cluster – Modern Events & Control Mechanisms
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Music: Time Flies by KaizanBlu
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