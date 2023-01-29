On January 27, 2023, the Ukrainian General Staff, in its report, traditionally voicing the losses of the Russian side, also unexpectedly admitted that the Russian army was rapidly advancing in the ''Bakhmut'' and ''Vuhledar'' directions. At the same time, military experts drew attention to the fact that this report did not say a word about the successful reflection of all attacks. The day before, a representative of the Ukrainian operational command "Vostok" was forced to admit the loss of the city of ''Soledar''. And this happened almost two weeks after the detachments of PMC ''Wagner Group'' captured the city of salt miners. The representative of the Ukrainian operational command "Vostok" justified the loss of ''Soledar'' by saying that the Ukrainian army is waging the so-called ''maneuver warfare'' in order to exhaust the enemy and inflict as many losses as possible.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN