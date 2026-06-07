Episode #137 - The Fertility Crisis No One Can Ignore | Dr Marina Straszak-Suri

What if your fertility is not just about having a baby, but a real-time report card on everything modern life is doing to your body?





Most people only start thinking about fertility when they're already in trouble.





By then, years of stress, toxins, poor nutrition, and environmental damage have quietly been rewriting the story, in both men and women.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Dr Marina Straszak-Suri, OBGYN with over 30 years of clinical experience, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Ottawa, functional medicine advocate, and author of Optimize Your Fertility Naturally, to explore why fertility is one of the most important, and most ignored, health conversations of our time.





Dr Marina did not arrive at this work through a textbook. Decades on the front line of women's health, watching conventional medicine hand out prescriptions while ignoring the deeper questions, why are healthy people struggling? Why are sperm counts down over 50% in two generations? Why are we treating fertility as a women's issue when the science now shows men play an equal and often overlooked role? — pushed her toward a completely different model of care: one that integrates nutrition, lifestyle, environment, and the emerging science of restorative reproductive medicine.





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 why sperm counts have fallen by more than 50% in two generations, and why they are still falling

🔹 the hidden role men play in fertility, including how paternally expressed genes shape placental formation and pregnancy health

🔹 how stress, sleep deprivation, and poor nutrition are silently degrading reproductive outcomes for both sexes

🔹 endocrine disruptors and environmental toxins, the everyday chemicals quietly dismantling hormonal health

🔹 fertility after 35: what the evidence actually says versus what most people are told

🔹 the truth about egg freezing and what the success rates really look like

🔹 restorative reproductive medicine, what it is, why it matters, and why it is gaining serious attention

🔹 nutrigenomic testing and how your genes interact with what you eat to affect fertility

🔹 the biggest myths about infertility that are keeping people stuck

🔹 practical, evidence-based lifestyle changes that can meaningfully shift fertility outcomes





Fertility is not a problem to be solved with a procedure.





It is a signal, from your body, your hormones, your environment, that something in the system needs attention.





This conversation is a masterclass in paying attention to that signal before it becomes a crisis.





✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:





👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





🌐 Connect with Dr Marina via any of the links below:





Website - https://drmarinaobgyn.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dr.marina.obgyn/

Seven Tips to Optimize Your Chance of a Healthy Pregnancy - https://drmarinaobgyn.com/freereport

Book - Optimize Your Fertility Naturally - https://amzn.to/4udESaL

Email - [email protected]





🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)





Email - [email protected]





The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - Bitcoin address - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20





📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on consciousness, health, spirituality, truth and the hidden forces shaping human behaviour and modern society. 🌎





📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments: Do you think men are being left out of the fertility conversation? Yes or No — and why?

📤 Share this with a partner, a friend, or someone in your world who needs to hear this before it becomes a crisis.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





#DrMarinaStraszakSuri #FertilityNaturally #MaleFertility #SpermHealth #FertilityCrisis #RestorativeReproductiveMedicine #EndocrineDisruptors #HormoneHealth #FertilityAfter35 #EggFreezing #NutrigenomicTesting #MensHealth #WomensHealth #HolisticFertility #BirthRateCrisis #FunctionalMedicine #ReproductiveHealth #ConsciousMan7



