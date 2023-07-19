Create New Account
RFK Jr Announces Bitcoin Standard, Wants to Attract Bitcoin tech to US by Forgiving Capital Gains!
Recharge Freedom
Robert F Kennedy Junior announces that the US dollar and T-bills will be partially backed by a basket of gold, platinum, and bitcoin as well as the fact that he will forgive capital gains taxes on the sale of bitcoin in order to attract such companies to the United States.

