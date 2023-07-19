RFK Jr Announces Bitcoin Standard, Wants to Attract Bitcoin tech to US by Forgiving Capital Gains!

Robert F Kennedy Junior announces that the US dollar and T-bills will be partially backed by a basket of gold, platinum, and bitcoin as well as the fact that he will forgive capital gains taxes on the sale of bitcoin in order to attract such companies to the United States. Huge news. MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

