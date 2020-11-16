EP 2197-9AM BREAKING: Three-letter US Govt Agency Caught Switching Votes & Chinese May Be Involved

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MONDAY NOVEMBER 16, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2464858240
Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney: “I got information from a source that a three-letter agency (CIA? NSA? DoD?) in the U.S. government got caught switching votes and President Trump is well aware of it. The swamp is trying to force this President out of office, but I guarantee you it’s not going to happen.”
The Chinese were also involved, they are very good at this, but more is going to come out, but BE PATIENT AMERICA, President Trump is going to be the President in the next four years.”
He also says around 75-78 million people voted for President Trump. https://bit.ly/3kCJYt4
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