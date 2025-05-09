© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
introduction to leo frank case
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 3 days ago
The Leo Frank case is a significant and controversial episode in American legal and social history, centered around the 1913 murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker in Atlanta, Georgia. Leo Frank, a 29-year-old Jewish factory superintendent at the National Pencil Company, was accused, tried, and convicted of her rape and murder. The case unfolded against a backdrop of intense anti-Semitism, racial tensions, and class divides in the post-Reconstruction South, making it a lightning rod for broader societal issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.