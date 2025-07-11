Maria Zeee & Doc Pete Chamber-Texas Governor Candidate: Retribution Against Fauci!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 59 | Doc Pete Chambers stunned the country recently when he announced he was running for Governor of Texas, promising to go after those who have committed crimes against humanity. His first target? Anthony Fauci. He joins us to detail why Texas desperately needs a new Governor, and why he is the only man for the job.