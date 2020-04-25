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Healthy Grain Free Vegan Tacos
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48 views • April 25, 2020
There are a lot of different options for healthy, grain free, vegan tacos. Some of my favorite options include:
Shells
1. Butter Lettuce
2. Wrawp Original Wraps
3. Nuco Coconut Wraps
4. Siete Grain Free Taco Shells
5. Siete Grain Free Tortillas (Almond Flour or Cassava Flour)
“Meat” Options
1. Walnut Taco Meat
2. Jackfruit (Edward & Sons)
Toppings
1. Shredded lettuce
2. Salsa
3. Guacamole
4. Taco Sauce (Red Duck Mild or Spicy Taco Sauce)
5. Pico de Gallo
Cheese
1. Kite Hill
2. Treeline
3. Miyoko’s
Shells
1. Butter Lettuce
2. Wrawp Original Wraps
3. Nuco Coconut Wraps
4. Siete Grain Free Taco Shells
5. Siete Grain Free Tortillas (Almond Flour or Cassava Flour)
“Meat” Options
1. Walnut Taco Meat
2. Jackfruit (Edward & Sons)
Toppings
1. Shredded lettuce
2. Salsa
3. Guacamole
4. Taco Sauce (Red Duck Mild or Spicy Taco Sauce)
5. Pico de Gallo
Cheese
1. Kite Hill
2. Treeline
3. Miyoko’s
Keywords
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