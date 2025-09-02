Don't Be Fooled With What's About To Happen | Whitney Webb DIRE Warning

Governments and global institutions are rapidly moving toward a system of biometric digital identification, tightly integrated with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and carbon market infrastructure. Framed as tools of “inclusion” and sustainability, these digital IDs link facial recognition, iris scans, and fingerprint data to a centralized profile, tied directly to your ability to transact, receive aid, or even exist within the modern economy. But beneath the language of innovation and equity lies a troubling consolidation of surveillance and control.

This video explores the coordinated global rollout of digital ID systems, backed by entities like the UN, World Bank, and major tech figures like Sam Altman and how these IDs are foundational to broader digital finance ecosystems. From iris-scanning refugee camps to tokenized rainforest assets, we trace how biometric identity and programmable money converge into a unified system of traceable, conditional access. As retail CBDCs face political resistance, private banks are quietly constructing a two-tier system using stablecoins and deposit tokens, functionally identical in their surveillance potential.

