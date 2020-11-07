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Dr. Louis Fouché : « Dans cette crise sanitaire, on a un vrai problème avec les conflits d'intérêt »
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6 views • November 07, 2020
6 nov. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvGWADqf1eQ
Putsch Media : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqaZpAnjhuNJMjk4f68QJSw
Le Docteur Louis Fouché est l'invité de Putsch live animé par Nicolas Vidal : #confinement, conflits d'intérêt, traitement, #démocratie... Un entretien qui décoiffe !
https://covidinfos.net/
Calculateur des liens d'intérêts : https://transparence-sante.covidinfos.net/
Rejoignez cette chaîne pour bénéficier d'avantages exclusifs :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqaZpAnjhuNJMjk4f68QJSw/join
Putsch Media : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqaZpAnjhuNJMjk4f68QJSw
Le Docteur Louis Fouché est l'invité de Putsch live animé par Nicolas Vidal : #confinement, conflits d'intérêt, traitement, #démocratie... Un entretien qui décoiffe !
https://covidinfos.net/
Calculateur des liens d'intérêts : https://transparence-sante.covidinfos.net/
Rejoignez cette chaîne pour bénéficier d'avantages exclusifs :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqaZpAnjhuNJMjk4f68QJSw/join
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