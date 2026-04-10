Middle East War Signals a Major Global Power Shift | Harley Schlanger

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Consider supporting the lawsuit against the Federal Government and Google, learn more: https://GiveSendGo.com/EndGovCoercion

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Learn more about my lawsuit against the Federal Government and Google at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/blaze-tv-sara-gonzales-covers-my

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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President of the LaRouche Organization and Editor of the Executive Intelligence Newsletter, Harley Schlanger, rejoins the program to break down the escalating tensions around the world. We discuss the war in the Middle East and what it signals about the shifting balance of global power—and how these shifts are driving behavior that is anything but typical on the world stage.

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We also discuss my landmark lawsuit and why Harley believes it carries implications far beyond my personal situation, touching on issues that affect the broader public and the future of independent voices worldwide.

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You can follow Harley Schlangers daily reports at https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further