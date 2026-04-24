Pope Leo XIV’s Former Classmate Theologian Blasts Pope’s Downplaying Sexual Sin

Pope Leo XIV has just made it official: informal blessings for same-sex couples can continue. But formal structures? No. And as for sexual sin? It may not be the priority. Justice and freedom, the Pope suggests, could take precedence over morality.





Professor William Thomas knows Pope Leo. They were classmates. And he is not staying silent.





In this exclusive interview, Thomas blasts the Pontiff's remarks as a continuation of the doctrinal ambiguity that has paralyzed the Church for years. The downplaying of sexual sin, the elevation of vague social concerns over clear moral teaching, the refusal to say what sin is—Thomas argues this is not pastoral sensitivity. It is theological collapse.





The faithful are left confused. The clergy are left without guidance. And the Pope who was supposed to restore clarity is deepening the fog. Thomas calls it what it is: a betrayal of the moral tradition—by a Pope who knows better but will not act.





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