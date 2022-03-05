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SPECIAL SOLARI REPORT: THE CODEX OERA LINDA BOOK WITH JAN OTT
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121 views • March 05, 2022
Solari Report

SolariReport



This year Jan published his new translation to English in a beautiful hard bound book with a foreword by Asha Logos. It quickly sold out. He has now published this translation in paperback which is available at the Foundation website below.

Who shall govern? How shall we govern ourselves? Why must we be honest and keep our word? How shall we raise our children and what values are most important to teach them. These are some of the most basic and essential questions that the Oer Linda book explores. Our failure to address and answer these questions, let alone live the answers, is demonstrated in the social and financial failure that marks our current days.

Whatever its history and age, there is a great deal of truth to be found in the pages of the Oera Linda book about what it takes to create a powerful human culture – one that can endure through the centuries. If you are as interested as I am in the legal and cultural law that makes sovereign individuals and successful currencies possible, the Oera Linda book may be of interest to you.

Order at oeralinda.nl

The Solari Report - solari.com.
Keywords
freedomslavesocietyhistoryculturelegalpeoplemoralitylanguagesolari reportspecial solari reportsolarireportsovereign individualssuccessful currenciesthe codex oera linda bookjan ottcultural law
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