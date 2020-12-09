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How to stop cops (or anyone for that matter) from putting on your face diaper
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215 views • December 09, 2020
I was on my home when I was a little sleepy so I decided to put my head down however, someone poked me, it turns out to that officer asked me if I had a mask you can figure out what I told. If Owen Shroyer theory is correct it should be able to work.
Also, this is also done via spyglass I bought just in case I have to go to court for obvious reasons and if you're wondering yes, I do have a condition call nasal polyps which I found out almost a year ago so my claim of me having a medical condition is really legit.
Also, this is also done via spyglass I bought just in case I have to go to court for obvious reasons and if you're wondering yes, I do have a condition call nasal polyps which I found out almost a year ago so my claim of me having a medical condition is really legit.
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