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** “Sidney Powell is Registered as a MILITARY LAWYER who can Prosecute TREASON at a MILITARY TRIBUNAL! ** - May The Military Tribunals Begin
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637 views • November 24, 2020
**“Sidney Powell is registered as a MILITARY LAWYER and is the only one who can prosecute TREASON at a TRIBUNAL!”
-- The Marshall Report – 23/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/11/23/sidney-powell-is-registered-as-a-military-lawyer-and-is-the-only-one-who-can-prosecute-treason-at-a-tribunal/
-- So don’t let spin doctors and fake media tell you lies about the woman who is bringing down the giants in the swamp! And there are a great number of them, more than anyone could have imagined!
Powell stated that the ‘New World Order’ has ‘OVERTHROWN The Republican Party’ and that the Republican Party sold its soul to the “New World Order” in return for large cash payments in the form of “enormous bribes.” Sidney Powell warned the GOP risks being “neutered like a bitch” by “the Great Reset” in 2021 if President Trump’s second term is stolen from him by “children of darkness.”
Thank you to Sidney Powell for exposing corruption on all sides. The Republican Party sold out for some cash and the American People have found out! Now wait and see the real uniting- patriots stand for a nation not a party! RINOS join your minions on the left and get out of America’s way! We are for freedom and we are standing up!
These are strong and vividly colorful words from a serious, well seasoned Military Attorney who just won’t roll over and allow the media to drag her reputation through the mud. She is chomping at the bit to get on with the real justice and that is the days in court. Be it the Supreme Court or before the Military Tribunal.
In an interview Sidney Powell stated, “The Republican elite are not safe hiding behind their propaganda fueled media institutions, making unaccountable decisions in D.C., and silencing patriots who speak out against this insanity.
“When Trump begins his second term a tidal wave of punishment will be coming their way, the likes of which has never been seen before in this country.” In a news report by Hal Turner, his sources state that Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both allegedly took money from Communist China, perhaps to intentionally STEAL the November 3rd Election for Joe Biden.
Gov. Brian Kemp and SOS Brad Raffensperger, these two sold our votes and constitutional rights to China for a buck! The devil went down to Georgia and indeed he found some to fiddle with!
** Scott McKay: US Military 2020 Election Sting Leading to Trump 2nd Term Landslide
Forbidden Knowledge TV – 21/Nov/20
Full Article and Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/scott-mckay-us-military-2020-election-sting-leading-to-trump-2nd-term-landslide/
Scott McKay from the Tipping Point Radio Show gives a riveting explanation of what is happening right now with the 2020 Election, in what has become a viral video.
In short, he says this election was a military-grade sting operation to bring down the criminal power structure that has been ruling this country – and every country around the world – for a very long time. He says the Trump presidency is a de facto military presidency that was established and put in place to bring down the Globalist Rothschild-London-central banking enterprise that completely controls every country on the planet.
Cont'd
-- The Marshall Report – 23/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/11/23/sidney-powell-is-registered-as-a-military-lawyer-and-is-the-only-one-who-can-prosecute-treason-at-a-tribunal/
-- So don’t let spin doctors and fake media tell you lies about the woman who is bringing down the giants in the swamp! And there are a great number of them, more than anyone could have imagined!
Powell stated that the ‘New World Order’ has ‘OVERTHROWN The Republican Party’ and that the Republican Party sold its soul to the “New World Order” in return for large cash payments in the form of “enormous bribes.” Sidney Powell warned the GOP risks being “neutered like a bitch” by “the Great Reset” in 2021 if President Trump’s second term is stolen from him by “children of darkness.”
Thank you to Sidney Powell for exposing corruption on all sides. The Republican Party sold out for some cash and the American People have found out! Now wait and see the real uniting- patriots stand for a nation not a party! RINOS join your minions on the left and get out of America’s way! We are for freedom and we are standing up!
These are strong and vividly colorful words from a serious, well seasoned Military Attorney who just won’t roll over and allow the media to drag her reputation through the mud. She is chomping at the bit to get on with the real justice and that is the days in court. Be it the Supreme Court or before the Military Tribunal.
In an interview Sidney Powell stated, “The Republican elite are not safe hiding behind their propaganda fueled media institutions, making unaccountable decisions in D.C., and silencing patriots who speak out against this insanity.
“When Trump begins his second term a tidal wave of punishment will be coming their way, the likes of which has never been seen before in this country.” In a news report by Hal Turner, his sources state that Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both allegedly took money from Communist China, perhaps to intentionally STEAL the November 3rd Election for Joe Biden.
Gov. Brian Kemp and SOS Brad Raffensperger, these two sold our votes and constitutional rights to China for a buck! The devil went down to Georgia and indeed he found some to fiddle with!
** Scott McKay: US Military 2020 Election Sting Leading to Trump 2nd Term Landslide
Forbidden Knowledge TV – 21/Nov/20
Full Article and Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/scott-mckay-us-military-2020-election-sting-leading-to-trump-2nd-term-landslide/
Scott McKay from the Tipping Point Radio Show gives a riveting explanation of what is happening right now with the 2020 Election, in what has become a viral video.
In short, he says this election was a military-grade sting operation to bring down the criminal power structure that has been ruling this country – and every country around the world – for a very long time. He says the Trump presidency is a de facto military presidency that was established and put in place to bring down the Globalist Rothschild-London-central banking enterprise that completely controls every country on the planet.
Cont'd
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