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Dirty, Lying Politicians. Vaccine Passport Plans
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160 views • July 28, 2021
I came across a document today off of godlikeproductions (take site with grain of salt) and it is legit. It's from the European Commission website and you can find it here https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf
In this video I play you a clip of UK politician Michael Gove from December 2020 tying into vaccine passports but moreover this clip shows to you just how useless these people are. They lie with no effort and want to exert as much control over you as they are allowed to get. He could not exemplify this better if he wanted to.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80qVyf4aHQc
https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf
In this video I play you a clip of UK politician Michael Gove from December 2020 tying into vaccine passports but moreover this clip shows to you just how useless these people are. They lie with no effort and want to exert as much control over you as they are allowed to get. He could not exemplify this better if he wanted to.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80qVyf4aHQc
https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf
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