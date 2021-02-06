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Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mike My Pillow Liddell crush Flat Earthers ?
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31 views • February 06, 2021
The Global Brand is Smack Dab in the Middle of Modern Sorcerer World View. It IS the dead giveaway of the Arrogant and the Ignorant. 'Science is Real' is the "defense" for the Vaxx, Space, nuclear and all other manner of Permanently Baked in Hoaxes .
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