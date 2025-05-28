BrightLearn - Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) in Trauma and Disease by Stanley W. Jacob and Jack C. de la Torre

"Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) in Trauma and Disease" by Stanley W. Jacob and Jack C. de la Torre is a comprehensive exploration of DMSO, a versatile compound with a rich history and diverse applications in medicine and biology. Initially recognized as an exceptional solvent, DMSO gained attention in the 1960s for its unique ability to penetrate the skin without damage, making it a promising candidate for topical drug delivery. The book delves into DMSO's extensive scientific literature, highlighting its rapid neuroprotective properties, pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and antimicrobial activity, including against drug-resistant bacteria. It examines DMSO's clinical applications in treating conditions such as osteoarthritis, interstitial cystitis, traumatic brain injury and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease. The authors also discuss DMSO's role as a chemical chaperone, stabilizing misfolded proteins and offering potential treatments for diseases like Parkinson's. Additionally, the book explores DMSO's potential as a carrier for other substances, enhancing drug delivery. Despite its promising applications, the authors emphasize the need for further research to fully understand DMSO's mechanisms and ensure its safe and effective use in medical treatments.





