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Cure for Cancer
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329 views • June 15, 2021
This video is a modern-day parable. Here you will learn about a young doctor who has discovered the cure for cancer! But the public did not respond well to his discovery. Why are people so opposed to the young doctor's discovery? This parable shows the important truth which also explains why WE are so hated for teaching people to obey Jesus.
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