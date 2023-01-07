Create New Account
J6 Political Prisoner's Attorney Reveals Just How Bad The Jury Pool Is In This Kangaroo Court
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago
All ANTIFA SUPPORTING JURY... Attorney For J6 Political Hostage Dominic Pezzola Warns Judge Stacked Jury Against The Proud Boy Leaders With Antifa Activists And Reveals Why This Trial Is One Of The 'Most Profoundly Depressing Experiences' In His Entire Life

"Unlike any other jury pool in the United States, so many of these prospective potential jurors are aligned with ANTIFA are aligned with Black Lives Matter..."

Watch the full interview with Alicia Powe and J6 political prisoner:  attorney: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/exclusive-j6-political-prisoner-lawyer-says-trial-is-one-of-most-depressing-experiences-of-his-life/ref/16

Keywords
human abuseinhumane conditionsj6jan 6 prisoners2nd yr anniversary

