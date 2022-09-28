EPOCH TV | Federal Reserve Plans to Cause Unemployment and ‘Reduce Demand’

CrossRoads with Josh WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/PlannedUnemploymentYT

The Federal Reserve is planning to cause unemployment in the United States with 4.4 percent interest rates by the end of the year, in a bid to reduce inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions,” due to the planned actions of the Fed, which is forecasting that 1.2 million Americans will lose their jobs.

The move to cause unemployment is being pushed to reduce spending, which the Fed believes will reduce “demand” and force companies to reduce prices of goods.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has officially designated the Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations over their export of the deadly drug fentanyl into the United States. Abbott is also calling on President Joe Biden to follow with a similar designation on the cartels at the federal level.