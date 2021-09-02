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America's Decline Into Darkness - Cancelled
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22 views • September 02, 2021
We Cancelled The God Of The Bible From Our Schools
No Prayer - No Reading - No Ten Commandments
“He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” Adolf Hitler
Proverbs 22:6, Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it.
Ephesians 6:4, And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord.
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever.” Thomas Jefferson
Judges 21:25, In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes.
Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.”
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
No Prayer - No Reading - No Ten Commandments
“He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” Adolf Hitler
Proverbs 22:6, Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it.
Ephesians 6:4, And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord.
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever.” Thomas Jefferson
Judges 21:25, In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes.
Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.”
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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