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Mark Sexton Update Sep 21, 2021
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14 views • September 22, 2021
Former Policeman Mark Sexton provides an update of the recent meeting in which 16 were in attendance including Prof. Doris Cahill, Lawyer Anna De Buisseret, Funeral Director John O'Looney, Lawyer Philip Highland, Dr. Sam White, and Dr. Tess Lawrie. Please watch and pass on.
Source: https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
Source: https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
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