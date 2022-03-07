© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL LETTER Met Closes COVID-19 Case, FIGHTBACK, RESPONSE TO THE POLICE BY PHILIP HYLAND OF PJH LAW.
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • March 07, 2022
FULL LETTER Met Closes COVID-19 Case, FIGHTBACK, RESPONSE TO THE POLICE BY PHILIP HYLAND OF PJH LAW.
https://rumble.com/vwpdf3-full-letter-met-closes-covid-19-case-fightback-response-to-the-police-by-ph.html
On the 22nd February, the UK Metropolitan Police dismissed the evidence. This video is a the full letter of response which is displayed and read out.
A letter to Jane Connors Assistant Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner which asks her to re-consider her decision and examples of misconduct are cited. Being an important matter of public interest and for the purpose of transparency this is an open letter. Please share.
PDF DOWNLOAD LINK
http://birthsigns.co.uk/covid/commonlaw.html
There was a staggering amount of irrefutable evidence presented to the Met. It was such the case that the inoculation roll out was NOT suspended whilst the investigation was being conducted and so the evidence was constantly being updated by the Claimants.
The history is that on 20 December 2021 the claimants Doctor Sam White, Philip Hyland, Solicitor, Mark Sexton, retired Police Officer, and Lois Bayliss, Solicitor, attended Hammersmith Police Station to report the crimes. It was considered the crimes warranted a CRN Crime Reference Number: 6029679/21. Throughout the police gave assurances and updates and regular updates as to the progress but then dismissed the case.
The allegations are crimes of serious misconduct in public office, gross negligence causing injury and death, and or corporate manslaughter were reported. The reported crimes covered the government’s response to the pandemic declared by the WHO in March 2020.
>
Sources:
*****************
ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3KbKcos
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Full Letter, Response, Metropolitan Police
https://rumble.com/vwpdf3-full-letter-met-closes-covid-19-case-fightback-response-to-the-police-by-ph.html
On the 22nd February, the UK Metropolitan Police dismissed the evidence. This video is a the full letter of response which is displayed and read out.
A letter to Jane Connors Assistant Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner which asks her to re-consider her decision and examples of misconduct are cited. Being an important matter of public interest and for the purpose of transparency this is an open letter. Please share.
PDF DOWNLOAD LINK
http://birthsigns.co.uk/covid/commonlaw.html
There was a staggering amount of irrefutable evidence presented to the Met. It was such the case that the inoculation roll out was NOT suspended whilst the investigation was being conducted and so the evidence was constantly being updated by the Claimants.
The history is that on 20 December 2021 the claimants Doctor Sam White, Philip Hyland, Solicitor, Mark Sexton, retired Police Officer, and Lois Bayliss, Solicitor, attended Hammersmith Police Station to report the crimes. It was considered the crimes warranted a CRN Crime Reference Number: 6029679/21. Throughout the police gave assurances and updates and regular updates as to the progress but then dismissed the case.
The allegations are crimes of serious misconduct in public office, gross negligence causing injury and death, and or corporate manslaughter were reported. The reported crimes covered the government’s response to the pandemic declared by the WHO in March 2020.
>
Sources:
*****************
ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3KbKcos
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Full Letter, Response, Metropolitan Police
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.