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What You Don't Know About the War in Ukraine
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4087 views • March 04, 2022
Video by сФилином was posted on LewRockwell.com and YouTube. I knew it would get censored on YT, so I have posted it here. This is a VERY eye-opening expose of the truth concerning all the wars the corporate US globalists have waged on the peoples of the world. Please watch several times, let it soak in then SHARE! We need to know this truth!
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