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Wil Paranormal + Greg Reese: Faces of Serial Killers [26.06.2021]
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130 views • June 27, 2021
Note: Precise the same shit is is happening here in Denmark, the Satanist a pushing the 'Vaccine' and many of the Politicians are sexually derailed and have 'resigned' and Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... And everyone is silent about it ..
SIck Satanic world we live in... - Great work from Wil Paranormal
+ All Eyes on Arizona as Election Fraud Gains Strength
+ British Secretary of Health Matt Hancock resigns after sick sex scandal.
https://banned.video/ - https://www.infowars.com/ - https://www.newswars.com/ - banned.video/channel/greg-reese
If this video won't play, refresh and wait a minute. BitChute still has delays even though they are rapidly spending for better and faster servers, etc.
Hundreds of lawyers and medical experts begin legal proceedings against the CDC, W.H.O. and the Davos group for committing crimes against Humanity.
All eyes now on Arizona as the Audit completes the final recount. Everyone is standing by for the announcement of FRAUD on a grand scale.
wil paranormal
41515 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7DmGu4tztjK/
SIck Satanic world we live in... - Great work from Wil Paranormal
+ All Eyes on Arizona as Election Fraud Gains Strength
+ British Secretary of Health Matt Hancock resigns after sick sex scandal.
https://banned.video/ - https://www.infowars.com/ - https://www.newswars.com/ - banned.video/channel/greg-reese
If this video won't play, refresh and wait a minute. BitChute still has delays even though they are rapidly spending for better and faster servers, etc.
Hundreds of lawyers and medical experts begin legal proceedings against the CDC, W.H.O. and the Davos group for committing crimes against Humanity.
All eyes now on Arizona as the Audit completes the final recount. Everyone is standing by for the announcement of FRAUD on a grand scale.
wil paranormal
41515 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7DmGu4tztjK/
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