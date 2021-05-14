FAUCI MUST HANG - THE WALLS ARE CLOSING ON HIM FOR HIS CREATION OF COVID 19 - HE MUST PAY!

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
3921 subscribers
Fauci thought he could get away with it. He foolishly thought that by subcontracting out the creation of Covid 19 to his partner Peter Daszak in "EcoHealth Alliance" that he could evade responsibility. The walls are closing in on this bioterrorist who sits at the center of the biggest crime against humanity in the history of crimes against humanity.