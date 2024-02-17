Rep. Clay Higgins: We Must Preserve and Protect the Freedoms that We Enjoy
44 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Rep. Clay Higgins: We Must Preserve and Protect the Freedoms that We Enjoy
rogue
rogue
Keywords
trending newsrep clay higginshouse floor speechamerican rights and freedoms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos