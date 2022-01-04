© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are We Still Falling For The Okey Dokey In 2022?
Follow
1
Share
Report
180 views • January 04, 2022
Happy New Year Everyone,
Hips News 1st episode of 2022 is a (2 part podcast) of the year, we say goodbye to 2021 and jump into 2022!
Our subject is the META Verse!
What is it? What or how much do you know about it, and how it will effect our lives…. and what part does (vaccines, 5G and trans humanism) have to do with it!?
Hips News and audio by Brother Sadiq BAKARI Brings you this Vital information.
This episode is just a small introduction to the grand wold of cybernetics and the future of the digital Meta Matrix age.
So thank you and welcome to 2022 the digital Meta Matrix is here and what has it in store for you. Hips News preview and access to the main feature.
Hips News 1st episode of 2022 is a (2 part podcast) of the year, we say goodbye to 2021 and jump into 2022!
Our subject is the META Verse!
What is it? What or how much do you know about it, and how it will effect our lives…. and what part does (vaccines, 5G and trans humanism) have to do with it!?
Hips News and audio by Brother Sadiq BAKARI Brings you this Vital information.
This episode is just a small introduction to the grand wold of cybernetics and the future of the digital Meta Matrix age.
So thank you and welcome to 2022 the digital Meta Matrix is here and what has it in store for you. Hips News preview and access to the main feature.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.