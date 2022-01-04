Are We Still Falling For The Okey Dokey In 2022?

Happy New Year Everyone,



Hips News 1st episode of 2022 is a (2 part podcast) of the year, we say goodbye to 2021 and jump into 2022!



Our subject is the META Verse!

What is it? What or how much do you know about it, and how it will effect our lives…. and what part does (vaccines, 5G and trans humanism) have to do with it!?



Hips News and audio by Brother Sadiq BAKARI Brings you this Vital information.



This episode is just a small introduction to the grand wold of cybernetics and the future of the digital Meta Matrix age.

So thank you and welcome to 2022 the digital Meta Matrix is here and what has it in store for you. Hips News preview and access to the main feature.