38 Philosophy Questions in 6 Minutes

Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show in the world, answers 38 questions from Facebook fans.



Who, in your opinion, is the enemy?

Willful ignorance.



Do you believe 9-1-1 was an inside job?

The US government was responsible for 9/11, through killing millions of Muslims, and supporting Middle Eastern, in its endless foreign policy disasters. I don't have the expertise to judge the science, and it doesn't matter. There are enough admitted crimes already.



Which strategy for liberty?

Peaceful parenting.



Do you need god to be good?

You cannot be good with gods, you can only be obedient, which is amoral at best.



Would you circumcise your son?

No, and I would not cut the ears off my daughter either.



Would you like to see the government taxing the rich rather than the poor?

No amount of violence will solve our social problems, it doesn't matter who the target is.



Is there a God?

No.



What do you consider yourself politically?

Anti.



Is it ok to jail children violently for experimenting with Cannabis?

No, but someone should help the parents, who clearly aren't doing a great job.



If you had to pick one way to solve the national economic crisis, what would it be?

Politicians need to put the guns down.



If you had to describe love (and its corollaries...compassion, justice, social justice, empathy, equality, etc..), how would you do it?

Love is our involuntary response to virtue, if we are virtuous.



Best underdog of all time...

The majority.



Who would you like to see win the 2012 Presidential Race?

The majority, i.e. no politicians.



Tattooing a minor is illegal in the US. Do you think piercing of minors should be illegal too?

I don't believe in laws. There are far better ways of protecting children than pointing guns at parents.



Why am I so fucked up?

Because you were propagandized by the state, lied to by politicians, and exploited by the national debts of a vampiric democracy.



Bernard Von NotHaus committed the crime of making a virtual currency and the US Govt labels him an economic terrorist. Who's the real terrorist?

False philosophers. Mostly academics.



Who should be Ron Paul's VP candidate in 2012?

Sam Harris, to balance his religious fundamentalism.



Should our elected officials be subjected to the same polygraph testing requirements as our police?

No, because they're much better liars.



Have you ever contributed to a Ron Paul Moneybomb?

No. I don't like the last syllable.



Would you grant anyone Power the right to deprive you of the things you need to Survive?

No.



If new technologies would arrive that would extend life indefinitely (provided that you would be rejuvenated to a healthy 20-30 something) would you do it?

Absolutely.



Should products and services be provided at gun-point?

Only self-defense.



Do you find anime girls to be sexy?

No, those Bambi-eyes creep me out.



What is the worst government program?

The law.



What is your opinion of Bradley Manning?

He is a tragic and instructive sacrifice.



Please tell us who you would most likely support for the Republican nomination for President in 2012.

A hand puppet, a ghost, Santa Claus or Gandalf.



Who's your favorite economist?

As long as he's not writing history, Murray Rothbard. I find his historical works very dull reading.



Do you support a tax increase for Americans making over $250,000 per year?

Only if they are government employees, at which point the tax should be 100%.



What is your preferred web browser?

Chrome for speed.



What kind of anarchist are you?

The philosophical kind.



Who do you think won the first Republican presidential debate?

Everyone except the economically productive.



We need your help! What topic should the Canadian Awareness Network now focus most of our resources on to create some real change in this country?

Child abuse.



What is your favorite hot drink?

Latte.



Is it a valid parental right to amputate healthy body parts from children?

No, and this includes their brains, i.e. sending them to public schools.



If you could work on a movie which job would you want?

Writer, it's the only one that really matters.



Do you support the PATRIOT Act?

I oppose the initiation of force in all its forms.



Should you be arrested for dancing at the Jefferson Memorial?

Only if you're vogueing.



Do you want genetically modified food on your plate?

I want the free market to decide what kind of food I eat, not the state.