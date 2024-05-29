Create New Account
The Battle is Raging, but a New Song Comes!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published Wednesday

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-battle-is-raging-but-a-new-song-comes/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, The LORD warns as: "“The Battle in the Heavenlies is raging, just like the wars that have sprung up all over the earth. There are signs of the culminations of all things, converging all at the same time…. much like an orchestra that comes together….. "

Keywords
kingdomspiritsongunitygiftselizabeth marieweponslaterrain333end-tim

