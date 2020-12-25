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Charlie Freak Talks with Christopher James Sept 30th 2020
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294 views • December 25, 2020
Charlie Freak Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/1Canadianpeach
Charlie's conversation with Christopher was designed to bring an urgent awareness to our CURRENT reality that SEAS us living a Lie of the Maritime Admiralty Waters...that Mankind has been HIJACKED by a Trespass, a Transgression against our Freedom gifted to us from God...and that what has been set up in its place is a False world that has Usurped the Beautiful English Language into the Black Magic Lies of Legalese...a language of the High Seas, of DEATH, CONTROL and thus, not Life.
Website:
www.awarriorcalls.com
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtB2...
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tB...
Support Chris via Donations:
https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
Charlie's YouTube channel FreakSense TV: https://tinyurl.com/yagn5wlo
Charlie's books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/charlie...
Charlie's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/charlie.free...
Charlie's Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/CharlieFreak
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/TheShireAnima...
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary PayPal page: PayPal.me/TheShire777
Charlie's conversation with Christopher was designed to bring an urgent awareness to our CURRENT reality that SEAS us living a Lie of the Maritime Admiralty Waters...that Mankind has been HIJACKED by a Trespass, a Transgression against our Freedom gifted to us from God...and that what has been set up in its place is a False world that has Usurped the Beautiful English Language into the Black Magic Lies of Legalese...a language of the High Seas, of DEATH, CONTROL and thus, not Life.
Website:
www.awarriorcalls.com
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtB2...
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tB...
Support Chris via Donations:
https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
Charlie's YouTube channel FreakSense TV: https://tinyurl.com/yagn5wlo
Charlie's books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/charlie...
Charlie's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/charlie.free...
Charlie's Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/CharlieFreak
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/TheShireAnima...
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary PayPal page: PayPal.me/TheShire777
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