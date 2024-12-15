Why Does Mike Adams Have Faith In Pseudo Scientific Moon Math? It's Magical Nonsense

.... somebody should let Mike know he made a wrong turn in 3rd grade science class, and he never looked back, to fix it... let him know that if he were told those things as a mature adult, he'd never buy it. The basic pillars of the globe earth belief system are: Earth spins at 1,000 mph, as we simultaneously orbit the sun at 66,600 mph, as our solar system is moving at 450,000 mph, all while our galaxy, is moving at multi million's of miles per hour.

Well, that sounds like a wholly reasonable and a very likely realistic scenario to me right there, by golly... if it's good enough for them high dolla, ivory tower, nasaw scientist type folks, well then, I reckon it ought be good enough for me and my britches.

Can you imagine people tying to argue in favor of the globe earth theory, and not knowing these most basic of facts that their belief is built upon? Welcome to my life. It's really fun.

Imagine you grew up knowing the earth was flat, and someone told you the above, with all those speeds and spinnings and flying and all, flying through infinite space, forever, until the sun burns up, and we all die.... no more significant in the end, than a tiny speck of dust... a speck of dust that will be in every way, indistinguishable, from a speck of dust, that was once, worm shit.

As warm and cozy as all that sounds, no thanks, to this preposterous, anti-God, anti-human, psychopathic, lie. Earth is intelligently designed. It was created. We were created. The stars, the sun, the moon, they all circle above us, we are at the center, of everything. We are not insignificant. We are special. There is a creator. God is real. This is the truth.

Fuckin'a. I mean, amen, pardon me.