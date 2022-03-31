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Princess Gloria on Francis' consecration, the world, and hope for mankind
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30 views • March 31, 2022
Princess Gloria of Thurn and Taxis (Germany) is one of leading voices of Catholic orthodoxy today, as well as being one of the most charitable givers to organizations that promote a strongly Catholic position.
A resident of Rome for part of the year, the Princess attends mass daily and was an honored guest at the Vatican last week for the Pope's consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. She spoke to LifeSite's Jim Hale at her palace.
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A resident of Rome for part of the year, the Princess attends mass daily and was an honored guest at the Vatican last week for the Pope's consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. She spoke to LifeSite's Jim Hale at her palace.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Gloria_Francis_033122
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Gloria_Francis_033122
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
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