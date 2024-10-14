BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Coming Alive to the Wonder, Beauty, and Transforming Power of the Gospel - McKay Caston
Counter Culture Mom
“Application in a sermon is essentially responding to the grace that we have in Jesus,” says McKay Caston, a pastor and author who encourages Christians to use the gospel as the “true north” compass of their lives. McKay has authored an incredible Bible study, Galatians: Navigating Life in View of the Cross, that he says is appropriate for teenagers and the older generation to study together. He discusses what’s missing in the modern American church, and how we can make church a more loving and welcoming place for everyone. In addition, McKay talks about steering clear of dampening legalism that can steal joy from believers. The gospel is not something to fear - it’s something to be embraced and celebrated! Let’s change our mindsets today!



TAKEAWAYS


Sharing about Jesus is not a burden if we are coming alive in the beauty and wonder of His grace


We don’t turn from sin to Jesus, we turn with our sin to Jesus and He takes that burden on for us


All life and nourishment comes from Jesus, the vine


Let’s motivate Christians with grace and love rather than fear



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Galatians book: https://bit.ly/3TGG9aV


🔗 CONNECT WITH MCKAY CASTON

Substack: https://bit.ly/3zFEBHu


🔗 CONNECT WITH CROSS TETHERED PREACHING

Website: https://www.crosstetheredpreaching.com/feed


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualjesusbible studychurchpastorauthorteenagersgalatianstina griffincounter culture mom showmckay caston
