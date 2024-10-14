Coming Alive to the Wonder, Beauty, and Transforming Power of the Gospel - McKay Caston

“Application in a sermon is essentially responding to the grace that we have in Jesus,” says McKay Caston, a pastor and author who encourages Christians to use the gospel as the “true north” compass of their lives. McKay has authored an incredible Bible study, Galatians: Navigating Life in View of the Cross, that he says is appropriate for teenagers and the older generation to study together. He discusses what’s missing in the modern American church, and how we can make church a more loving and welcoming place for everyone. In addition, McKay talks about steering clear of dampening legalism that can steal joy from believers. The gospel is not something to fear - it’s something to be embraced and celebrated! Let’s change our mindsets today!









Sharing about Jesus is not a burden if we are coming alive in the beauty and wonder of His grace





We don’t turn from sin to Jesus, we turn with our sin to Jesus and He takes that burden on for us





All life and nourishment comes from Jesus, the vine





Let’s motivate Christians with grace and love rather than fear









