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U.S. PASSPORT CONTAINING TEN YEAR CHINESE VISA STOLEN ON DEC. 9 2021 NEVER LANDED IN BEIJING CHINA
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40 views • July 27, 2021
Quito Beijing
Departure 28h 20m
1. Flight - Wed, Dec 6
Quito UIO Bogotá BOG
Flight no: AV8372
Layover 2h 5m
Airline: Avianca
10:55 12:35
Duration: 1h 40m
14:40 19:20
Duration: 7h 40m
10:00 14:00
Duration: 6h 0m
22:50 05:50
Duration: 13h 0m
2. Flight - Wed, Dec 6 Bogotá BOG
Los Angeles LAX
Flight no: AV86 Airline: Avianca
Layover 14h 40m
Pick up and recheck your bags Kiwi.com Guarantee
3. Flight - Thu, Dec 7 Los Angeles LAX
Honolulu HNL
Flight no: HA3 Airline: Hawaiian Airlines Layover 8h 50m
4. Flight - Thu, Dec 7 / Sat, Dec 9 Honolulu HNL
Beijing PEK
Flight no: HA897 Airline: Hawaiian Airlines
Kiwi.com Guarantee
Visas
Required in: China
More in Manage My Booking
Departure 28h 20m
1. Flight - Wed, Dec 6
Quito UIO Bogotá BOG
Flight no: AV8372
Layover 2h 5m
Airline: Avianca
10:55 12:35
Duration: 1h 40m
14:40 19:20
Duration: 7h 40m
10:00 14:00
Duration: 6h 0m
22:50 05:50
Duration: 13h 0m
2. Flight - Wed, Dec 6 Bogotá BOG
Los Angeles LAX
Flight no: AV86 Airline: Avianca
Layover 14h 40m
Pick up and recheck your bags Kiwi.com Guarantee
3. Flight - Thu, Dec 7 Los Angeles LAX
Honolulu HNL
Flight no: HA3 Airline: Hawaiian Airlines Layover 8h 50m
4. Flight - Thu, Dec 7 / Sat, Dec 9 Honolulu HNL
Beijing PEK
Flight no: HA897 Airline: Hawaiian Airlines
Kiwi.com Guarantee
Visas
Required in: China
More in Manage My Booking
Keywords
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