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WEST POINT CADETS MEDICALLY RAPED, COMMIE REGIME ABANDONS MILITARY
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51 views • November 03, 2021
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West Point Cadets Medically Raped, Commie Regime Abandons Military https://rumble.com/voks3v-west-point-cadets-medically-raped-commie-regime-abandons-military.html
Quote: ""Stew Peters Show" Investigative Reporter, Edward Szall, revealed the horrific reality facing military personnel, highlighting personal stories about cadets being medically raped at West Point. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
West Point Cadets Medically Raped, Commie Regime Abandons Military https://rumble.com/voks3v-west-point-cadets-medically-raped-commie-regime-abandons-military.html
Quote: ""Stew Peters Show" Investigative Reporter, Edward Szall, revealed the horrific reality facing military personnel, highlighting personal stories about cadets being medically raped at West Point. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
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