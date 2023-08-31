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NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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185 views • August 31, 2023

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What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) -  https://bitly.ws/TtYf


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NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol)


NBMI (Emeramide / Irminix / NBMI / / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) is one of the world's most potent and effective toxic heavy metal chelators.


In today's video, "NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol)" you will learn how you should ideally be starting out with ingesting NBMI. This protocol is called "The Starting Protocol" and "The Low Dose Protocol."


The information in this video is essential for you to be fully aware of to learn how to safely start taking NBMI to reduce the chance of getting intense toxic heavy metal chelation symptoms.


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Keywords
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