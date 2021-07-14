New World Order ..

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235 views • July 14, 2021
Outdoor gatherings limited to 2 people
Exercise permitted no farther than 10km away from home
Browsing shops forbidden
1 person in household allowed to shop for essentials
Funeral limited to 10 people
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Exercise permitted no farther than 10km away from home
Browsing shops forbidden
1 person in household allowed to shop for essentials
Funeral limited to 10 people
Shared from and subscribe to:
TRUTH CHANNEL
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jPFY7GzaWTIY/
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