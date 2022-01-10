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Afghanistan: Taliban hold parade with US military equipment in Herat
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112 views • January 10, 2022
Taliban militants held a military parade in the city of Herat near the Iranian border on Sunday.

"We assure all neighbouring countries that there is no danger if they do not intend to occupy," stated Taliban militant Hikamtullah.

During the event, US-made Humvees and armoured trucks were used having been previously donated to the Afghan army by the United States prior to the Taliban takeover.

Following the fall of Kabul in August 2021 and the subsequent withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, several similar parades were held across the country by the Taliban as a show of strength.

SOUNDBITES:

SOT, Mufti Abdul Ghafar, Ideological and culture director of al-Farooq corps in western Afghanistan (Dari): "These Mujahideen that you see with this strong morale were trained in military and intellectual training for two months."

SOT, Mufti Abdul Ghafar, Ideological and culture director of al-Farooq corps in western Afghanistan (Dari): "Praise be to God, that you see they can drive all military tanks and helicopters, they can use any kind of weapons and they respond to any attack of the enemy."

SOT, Aziz Ahmad, Taliban militant (Pashto): “Our message today was firs for the soldiers of Farooq’s army who had graduated and we took them outside for the parade. We want other countries and infidel countries to see that this is now the former government by God’s will. We are a powerful country, we are ready for war and martyrdom." *LOOSE TRANSLATION AT SOURCE*

#Herat #Taliban #USArmy
Keywords
us militaryafghanistanparadetaliban
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