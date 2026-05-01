Reality of US war on Iran exposed by Wesley Clark, US Army ret. General

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Exposed: Brutal reality of US war on Iran exposed by Wesley Clark
Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO just admitted the true cost:
🔴 US radars destroyed in Iranian strikes — extremely hard to replace
🔴 Tomahawk missile inventory down below 50%
🔴 One-third of ballistic missile interceptors expended
🔴 Nearly half of high-altitude THAAD missiles gone
Replenishing these stocks will take years in many cases. The ships carrying them also need full resupply — a massive logistical nightmare.
💬 "The $25 billion spent is substantial, but the money is less important than the actual assets expended."
Translation: Trump is burning through irreplaceable precision munitions and capabilities at a terrifying rate — instead of admitting defeat.
@geopolitics_prime