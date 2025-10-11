BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel BOMBS Southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Israel BOMBS Southern Lebanon (video posted last night, Oct. 10th)

The IDF claims Hezbollah engineering equipment was targeted

Source: MiddleEastSpectator

Israel strikes south of Beirut, Lebanon - reports

The Israeli army carried out heavy bombardments on Msaleh-Najariya, about 50 km south of Beirut, according to local media.

Around 12 strikes targeted an industrial area in the district. Casualties were reported, with both dead and injured.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the aftermath.

Adding: 

Ceasefire in Gaza a chance to deliver long-delayed aid - UN

 The recently brokered ceasefire is “an important opportunity that may finally allow humanitarian and relief assistance to reach those who have been suffering from two years of continuous war,” Olga Sherefkо, spokeswoman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, told Sputnik.

💬 She stressed the need to “open more crossings, ensure the safety of UN staff, and guarantee unrestricted flow and access of aid.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, since October 7, 2023, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 169,000 injured.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
