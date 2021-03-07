We are being shown

🎙Independent Journalist of enlightenment

🎺 Can You Hear Me: https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn 👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery 🌼We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of love & light ☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀ UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RwbaPYFThSLh/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCttZeDmtguIwZJKZvPefv8g 2nd account: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkoX96rMSnxqaX4Y8fJJ_EA Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq Rumble: https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&mc=an69z Telegram: https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2 🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter @LuvCampDelta https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast "For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17 🐇 " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny" Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&t=569s TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020 🇺🇸 American Ingenuity https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/ 🎺 Plan To Save the World: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5Q WWG1WGA #Republic1776 #GreatAwakening #GTMOTribunals #LoveandLight Original MEGA MEMES: https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ 🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ 📜 Mark Taylor print prophecy: https://sordrescue.com 1.7.21 New! https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wolves-in-Sheeps-Clothing.pdf Miracles Happen everyday! Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.