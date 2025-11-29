2025-11-29 how to destroy a heart in 10 seconds - read description

Man or woman.......deserve.......loyalty. Your actions....matter... You can destroy someones life for a very long time by your actions. That man may have been so true to you, would have done anything for you....truly loved you... and you were shopping around for the right guy. Be with the one who is the right one, and if he's not it, move on....or commit. Why are you doing these things to destroy a man's heart? That man will guard his heart, he will never be the same to another woman...you have no idea the long reaching effects of your carelessness. 100 other woman will come seeking his attention, saying, "hi" as he passes, and you know what he says to himself in his mind, secretly....."not worth it."....you know what he's thinking...."nah, I have peace.". vice versa is true. Women, don't assume because you found a man of God, that he is like all the other men you have ever met before. You can screw it all up because you don't live in faith to what God is doing. You may never understand that he is taking a chance on you, and he is looking to see if you will follow Him in the things God has shown him to do, he is looking to build a life, and to live that life in the light of the Father............and you are still stuck in the worldly image, thinking about relationships like the world does things... how are you ever going to be the right woman who has faith? how are you ever going to be what you could become? words matter...actions matter...loyalty matters...faith, it matters.