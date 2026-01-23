THE ALZHEIMER’S ALARM: SPIKE PROTEIN AND THE BRAIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey examines emerging studies linking COVID infection and vaccination-related spike protein exposure to Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers and neurodegenerative signals. Will these serious warning signs urge health agencies to investigate whether long Covid and mRNA vaccines could be accelerating cognitive decline?